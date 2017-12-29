Top 10 Air Cargo World stories of 2017

We at Air Cargo World thank you for your loyal readership during this surprisingly busy 2017 and wish you continued success in the coming new year. But before we turn the calendar to 2018, we thought we’d take one last look back at this year – our 75th continuous year in publishing – and find out what the top stories were on our website.

In looking over this list, it’s clear that ACW readers are keenly interested in new technology – especially if it contains the word “blockchain” – in the various ways air cargo firms can compete with the Amazon juggernaut and in any potential pilot shortages in the near future. You can be sure we will continue to cover the latest on all of these topics, plus any other cutting-edge subjects, in 2018.

But before we move forward, let’s remind ourselves of what we were most interested in during 2017. Have a happy, healthy, prosperous and safe new year, and we’ll see you again on Jan. 2. To see the stories, click to the next page.

