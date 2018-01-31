Top 5 airfreight logistics tech trends for 2018

We’re already a full month into 2018 and the e-commerce-driven demand for airfreight show few signs of abating. While the outlook for the year is generally positive and confidence in the industry is high, there are still many bottlenecks in the supply chain that need to be addressed, including increased safety and transparency, improved product quality and faster processing of cross-border shipments.

Fortunately, there are countless technology firms willing to help forwarders, carrier and shippers manage these issues and increase the overall efficiency of air cargo transport. To help make sense of the array of options, we at Air Cargo World have chosen the top 5 tech trends we expect we will hear about the most for the rest of the year – creating products and services that may soon become the next gold-standard for the industry. On the following pages, check out some of the top, cutting-edge solutions we found:

