Top 5 cool chain innovations making a difference in supply chain quality

With the value of the temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical market topping US$1 trillion dollars, air cargo handlers are searching for the best way to ensure that these commodities are kept at a very specific, narrow temperature range during their journey in the air, and especially on the ground, where the risk is highest for a temperature incursion to occur and can ruin an entire ULD or pallet of valuable medicines.

Logistics firms, airlines and airports are spending fortunes to make sure perishables will not perish while in transit. According to a report by Zion Market Research, the valuation of the global cold chain equipment market will rise from US$67 billion in 2015 to $118 billion by 2020 – a compound annual growth rate of about 9.8 percent during that period.

There have been both passive and active cooling systems added to ULDs and pallets for many years to regulate the temperature of sensitive goods, but go to the next page to see a few newer devices that are beginning to have a real impact of reducing temperature incursion for some of the industry’s most valuable commodities.

