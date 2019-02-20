Turkish Airlines signs deal for use of DoKaSch’s Opticoolers

Combination carrier Turkish Airlines has signed a rental agreement with DoKaSch for use of its temperature-controlled “Opticooler” containers, designed for pharma-industry clients.

The Opticooler uses active cooling technology, meaning that it uses a battery-powered motor to control products’ temperatures, so that the cargo can travel of longer distances without risk of spoiling.

Turkish Airlines said that, with the addition of the containers, it will be able to expand its Middle East network, especially in Israel, “with many widebody frequencies.”

The airline said in December that it will be migrating its passenger operations – and therefore, belly cargo services – to Istanbul New Airport (ISL) in 2019, but will keep much of its freighter operations in place at Istanbul Atatürk Airport (IST). Opticoolers can be used in both the bellies of aircraft and in maindeck scenarios.

Other major clients of DoKaSch that utilize its Opticooler product are China Airlines, Qatar Cargo, Etihad Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo.

