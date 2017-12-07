Turkish Airlines takes delivery of first 777 freighter

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines took delivery of its first 777 freighter, which is the first of two 777 freighters the airline has on order for 2017.

The chairman of the board for Turkish Airlines, M. İlker Aycı, called the delivery a “milestone event” in the airline’s cargo business, which has expanded rapidly during the year, growing from 55 to 73 freighter destinations, along with a 29 percent increase to about 1 million tonnes of cargo this year, compared with the same period in 2016.

For more details on the announcement, please see coverage from Charles Kauffman in our sister publication Cargo Facts.

