Turkish Cargo adds two more QEP-accredited stations to roster

Turkish Cargo added two more QEP-accredited Envirotainer stations as part of the carrier’s strategy to attract more high-value pharmaceutical traffic, which chief cargo officer Turhan Ozen said, “addresses decreasing yields in the industry.” The two stations, Brussels and Atlanta, extend Turkish Cargo’s pharmaceutical transportation service in important pharma markets.

The Istanbul-based cargo carrier seems to be perusing an economy-of-scale strategy with its pharma stations, hoping to attract large pharmaceutical companies with its growing number of eight QEP-accredited stations (Bombay, Frankfurt, Hyderabad, Seoul, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Brussels and Atlanta). The carriers said that the latest additions will “increase the current business potential, as well as service to its customer.”

Turkish Cargo has earned a reputation over the last decade as one of the fastest growing cargo ops in the business, outpacing the competition, and rising six places to No. 22 in this year’s “Freight 50” list of top cargo carriers.

QEP certification is Envirotainer’s program to ensure that freight forwarders and airline stations meet industry standards for managing its container shipments.

