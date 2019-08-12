Turkish Cargo growth continues in July

Turkish Cargo’s preliminary figures for July show the carrier has continued to outpace the overall air cargo market with continued growth, even in the volatile global political-economic environment.

Turkish Cargo reported a 12.2% y-o-y increase in cargo volumes during July, to just over 134,000 tonnes. For the first seven months of 2019, cargo volumes are up 8.8% y-o-y to more than 850,000 tonnes.

The carrier has supported this continued growth with the addition of new routes to destinations, including Porto (OPO) and Marrakech (RAK), in its network, earlier this year.

