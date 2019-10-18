Latest News

Turkish Cargo launching 777F service to Kuala Lumpur

Caryn Livingston

Turkish Cargo is adding Kuala Lumpur to its freighter network from Istanbul beginning in late October, according to a schedule posted on the carrier’s website and a notice from GSA Global Airline Services.

The twice-weekly service utilizing one of Turkish Cargo’s 777 freighters will depart from Istanbul Ataturk Airport (ISL) on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 31, arrive at Kuala Lumpur Airport (KUL) and continue to Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Vietnam. The seasonal service is scheduled to continue through Mar. 28, 2020, according to Turkish Cargo’s website.

Turkish Cargo already has cargo operations at KUL from Istanbul Airport (IST), thanks to daily Turkish Airlines passenger service using an A330-300 aircraft. However, additional cargo operations at Malaysian and Vietnamese gateways are increasing in popularity as the trade war between the United States and China has hampered trade along that routes from China.

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

