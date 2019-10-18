Turkish Cargo launching 777F service to Kuala Lumpur

Turkish Cargo is adding Kuala Lumpur to its freighter network from Istanbul beginning in late October, according to a schedule posted on the carrier’s website and a notice from GSA Global Airline Services.

The twice-weekly service utilizing one of Turkish Cargo’s 777 freighters will depart from Istanbul Ataturk Airport (ISL) on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 31, arrive at Kuala Lumpur Airport (KUL) and continue to Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Vietnam. The seasonal service is scheduled to continue through Mar. 28, 2020, according to Turkish Cargo’s website.

Turkish Cargo already has cargo operations at KUL from Istanbul Airport (IST), thanks to daily Turkish Airlines passenger service using an A330-300 aircraft. However, additional cargo operations at Malaysian and Vietnamese gateways are increasing in popularity as the trade war between the United States and China has hampered trade along that routes from China.

