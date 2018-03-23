Turkish Cargo moves 1.5 million live fish

This week Turkish Cargo successfully transported 1.5 million live fish on a 777 freighter from Oman to Turkey. The farm-raised sea bream were carried in water tanks in accordance with IATA’s Live Animals Regulations (LAR) standards.

An aquaculture engineer monitored the pH-balance of the water, oxygen levels and water temperature through the 24-hour transit operation. The airborne portion of the journey, however, took only three hours.

The carrier indicated its intention to “stand by Turkish exporters,” and plans to move more time-sensitive and perishable cargo in the future.

