U-Freight, Easyship expand fulfillment partnership

The U-Freight Group and Hong Kong-based e-commerce shipping platform Easyship are extending their relationship to provide a more consolidated fulfillment service for e-commerce merchants Under the agreement, U-Freight will now incorporate its warehousing locations in Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States into the partnership.

“In regards to cross-border e-commerce business, last year was the U-Freight Group’s busiest to date,” said Simon Wong, U-Freight’s CEO, “and much of it was due to our partnerships with Easyship and other online platforms.”

Augustin Ceyrac, co-founder of Easyship, said the changes to the partnership will mean “a real breakthrough in simplifying the complex supply chain process all the way from label generation to the end-users’ homes.”

Over the last few years, U-Freight has been developing logistics services for the business-to-business e-commerce market, gaining its qualification as a licensed cross-border e-commerce enterprise by Chinese customs.

In March, U-Freight launched a new product to assist startups and small businesses with their logistics needs, which it calls “e+ Solutions,” offering its customers packages between US$128 and $1,380 per month for its fulfillment services.

