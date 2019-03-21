Latest News

U-Freight Group launches logistics service for e-commerce startups

Hong Kong Airport (HKIA)

U-Freight Group has launched a new product to assist startups and small businesses with their logistics needs, which it calls “e+ Solutions,” mainly to address demand for trans-Pacific logistics services from smaller e-commerce players.

The Hong Kong-based forwarder’s services, such as inbound management, stocking, picking and packing, and door-to-door delivery, will utilize its e-commerce fulfillment center in Hong Kong. Services will be available in three packages, costing between US$128 and $1,380 per month.

The group has a network of Chinese and North American logistics facility locations – its most recent an 80,000-square-foot facility in the Los Angeles area, which opened last April.

To learn more about the service, visit the company’s website.

