U.K. aims for final proposal on Heathrow expansion in 2018

The saga continues for London Heathrow’s third runway expansion, as the U.K.’s Transport Secretary Chris Grayling began a consultation period on a revised version of the airport’s national policy statement. The goal is to publish final proposals for the LHR expansion during the first half of 2018, which will be subject to a vote in Parliament.

Grayling confirmed that the British government’s preferred expansion plan is through a new northwest runway at Heathrow. The expansion of London airport capacity is vital, Grayling said, as the updated aviation demand forecasts published yesterday show that all five of London’s main airports will reach their total capacity by the mid-2030s – four of them in the next decade.

The public has until Dec. 19 to comment on the revised draft of the policy statement, which includes updated noise analysis, a new air quality plan and government policy changes.

