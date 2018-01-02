U.K. logistics group FTA acquires TrainingTeam to spread dangerous goods knowledge

U.K.-based logistics advocacy organization Freight Transport Association (FTA) has acquired TrainingTeam, a provider of dangerous goods and security training, with a focus on air cargo security and the movement of dangerous goods by air, road and sea.

Given FTA’s already substantial presence in compliance training for the transport industry, the acquisition is expected to enhance the organization’s ability to ensure that its members are “confident in the security and movement of dangerous goods across all transport modes,” said David Wells, the organization’s chief executive.

Charles Manetta, who founded TrainingTeam in 1988, added that the handoff to FTA would, “ensure the sector continues to benefit from the best-possible compliance training.”

Wells added that the acquisition would strengthen FTA’s offering in the air cargo security and dangerous goods training market. “TrainingTeam will continue to offer its courses to all its existing customers, and FTA will be growing the online training offer which has seen the company reach a global marketplace.”

Like This Post

Bookmark