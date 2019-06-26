UK retailers expect overseas demand spike this summer, says Royal Mail

This summer, 66% of SME retailers in the United Kingdom expect an increase in sales, and 39% expect to see an increase in overseas sales, according to a June report from the U.K.’s Royal Mail postal service.

The retailers surveyed reported that increased demand for summer goods will push the anticipated spike, thanks to warmer weather and vacation season. Almost three-quarters of retailers surveyed sell to overseas customers, primarily in Europe (63%) and the United States (25%), and two-thirds of U.K. SME retailers are anticipating a 28% increase in sales overall this summer.

The report comes only a month after Royal Mail announced that it would invest £1.8 billion into its U.K. network, including the launch of a second daily delivery service expected to be fully operational by 2023, as the postal service moves to keep up with growing parcel and e-commerce demand.

