Ukraine International obtains GSSA in foray into Indian market

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has retained the services of ECS Globe Air Cargo India as its new general sales and service agent (GSSA) in a foray into the Indian cargo market.

UIA has been working with ECS’ Indian branch since May 1, when the airline launched three direct flights per week between Kiev Boryspil Airport (KBP) and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) on its 767-300 aircraft. A fourth frequency will be added in June.

“The flights from Delhi are scheduled so as to provide nonstop service and convenient connections with the UIA flights to the cities of Ukraine and Europe at Kiev Boryspil International Airport,” said UIA director of cargo and mail, Peter Kukharchuk.

ECS Globe Air Cargo India expects to facilitate the carriage of 2,000 tonnes of cargo per year for the airline, mainly in pharmaceuticals, leather goods, chemicals and machinery.

