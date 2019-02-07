Unilode inks contract with Thailand-based NokScoot Airlines

Today, Unilode Aviation Solutions said it signed a new contract with Bangkok-based NokScoot, bringing its client tally for ULD management up to 45.

NokScoot’s CEO, Yodchai Sudhidhanakul, said the partnership will “provide us with peace of mind,” regarding its cargo operations while it continues to focus on its passenger business. “One of the key arrangements with Unilode is the replacement of NokScoot’s heavy containers with lightweight ULDs, which will take place in the first few months of our partnership,” he added.

The four-year-old combination carrier operates a fleet of five 777s, serving seven destinations in China, as well as to the prominent freight hubs in Japan, India and Taiwan.

“NokScoot’s network is a great fit for our ULD pool, which is beneficial for all Unilode customers flying to the same destinations in North Asia and the Indian subcontinent,” said Unilode CEO Benoît Dumont.

While Sudhidhanakul noted its passenger focus, its new partnership with Unilode would indicate a healthy foot in the movement of cargo in the region, which is being underpinned by the fast-growing economies in Asia.

“NokScoot is a modern airline with appetite for innovation and has already approved Unilode’s ULDs, equipped with digital tags to be carried on its aircraft,” Dumont said, “while Unilode is rolling out its ULD digitalization program worldwide, including the reader infrastructure.”

Like This Post