Unilode opens Hong Kong ULD repair center

Unilode Aviation Solutions inaugurated a new facility for the repair of unit load devices (ULDs) and galley carts at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). The repair center will also serve as a storage facility for Unilode’s recently launched ULD leasing program.

According to Benoît Dumont, CEO of Unilode, it made strategic sense for the company to add Hong Kong to its MRO footprint, given that the airport is the busiest cargo airport in the world and is also home to ULD management customer Cathay Pacific. “This new location will allow us to strengthen our partnership with Envirotainer … and expand the storage network for Unilode’s new short- and medium-term ULD leasing services,” he said. “Our customer base will continue to expand in the Asia-Pacific region and we look forward to adding further locations to our network.”

The repair center occupies an area of approximately 3,000 square meters and will employ up to 30 repair technicians who will carry out ULD repair, ULD assembly, pallet net repair and inflight equipment maintenance and repair services. The facility will also be used as a logistics, storage and repair center for Envirotainer.

Unilode said that it expects to receive certifications from the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) “in the coming weeks.”

The company recently began rolling out Bluetooth tracking tags to its ULD fleet.

