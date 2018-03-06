Unisys aims for smarter security with LineSight software

IT and software company Unisys Corp. is introducing its new machine learning and predictive data analytics software LineSight to address global concerns over cargo and passenger security in air transport.

The LineSight software uses algorithms to analyze large amounts of data from multiple sources and alerts border security agents to potential threats in real-time. In addition to data analysis, the software offers predictive analytics and machine learning, allowing the system to learn from experience and create new rules and algorithms to improve assessments over time.

“Many legacy border security solutions identify potentially risky travelers and cargo based on previously known threats – which is kind of like driving a car and only using your rear view mirror,” said Unisys’ Public Sector’s global head, Mark Forman. “And due to the overwhelming amount of data that has to be reviewed, as well as limited budgets and resources in governments, these old solutions can’t keep up.”

Using predictive analytics to address cargo security issues will only become more necessary as cargo volumes moved by air continue to increase. As Unisys notes, international airfreight is undergoing double-digit growth annually. LineSight can create data-based risk assessments in under two seconds – a speedy response that is “essential for supporting immediate decision-making at early points of intervention,” the company noted.

2

- Readers Like This Post

Bookmark