United Cargo expands TempControl network and services

Today, United Cargo announced that it would be expanding its TempControl services for shipping pharmaceutical, helathcare material and other temperature-sensitive cargo to Mexico City International Airport (MEX) through an interline agreement with AeroUnion.

Under the agreement, United Cargo will transport TempControl shipments to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which will then be transferred to AeroUnion’s daily widebody service to MEX. TempControl shipments going to MEX can depart from any certified handling location in the carrier’s TempControl network.

The news expands UnitedCargo’s TempControl service to MEX beyond its existing narrowbody flights to and from five of its U.S. hubs, to now also offering customers the option of widebody services.

The carrier also said it plans to expand its TempControl network to several European connections including – Athens (ATH), Naples (NAP), Prague (PRG) and Venice (VCE). The company also added a second connection to a second airport in Milan, meaning that its TempControl services are available at both Segrate Airport (SWK) and Malpensa Airport (MXP). United Cargo is adding two U.S. connections as well, to Portland (PDX) and Salt Lake City (SLC).

This expansion comes only a month after United Cargo signed a SkyCell lease for temperature-controlled containers.

