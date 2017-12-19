Update: Delta Cargo lifts ATL embargo earlier than expected

Delta Cargo has lifted the embargo for all domestic cargo departing from, arriving in and transferring through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) as of 12 pm ET.

All cargo operations were temporarily embargoed at ATL after a power outage that began on Sunday, Dec. 17, forced the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights at the airport yesterday and Sunday. The nearly 11-hour airport blackout was caused by an electrical fire that damaged not only ATL’s main power grid, but also its backup systems.

The carrier originally expected the domestic cargo embargo to last through the end of the day today, Dec. 19. Delta Cargo lifted the international embargo on all products to, from or transferring through ATL at the end of the day yesterday, Dec. 18, as scheduled.

Like This Post

Bookmark