Updated Cargobase’s app features 3PL matching algorithm

Singapore-based freight management app, Cargobase, updated its services yesterday, launching what it calls the first “curated multi-freight mode marketplace,” an extension of its existing app, which serves as a platform for shippers and 3PLs to communicate.

Cargobase expanded its spot-buying software in April, a service it called “On the Go,” which widened its audience to include shippers and parcel providers, in addition to small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), its target market.

In this newest addition, SMEs will be able to access a network of “reliable logistics providers through an automated filtering and matching system,” read a statement from the company. After logistics providers provide their specific requirements, SMEs can use an algorithm to invite logistics providers that meet their specific requirements to submit quotes. The SME then receives responses in the app.

The digitalization of this process is meant to save time associated with phone calls and paper-based communication by enabling involved parties to communicate in real-time – a goal to which many software startups currently aspire.

