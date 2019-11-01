UPS Airlines launches flights to Delhi with freighters, including 747F

UPS Airlines has commenced flight operations at Delhi Airport (DEL) to cater to growing express opportunities in Northern India, UPS told Air Cargo World. The airport celebrated the first UPS-operated 747 flight to the airport earlier this week, in a Tweet. https://twitter.com/DelhiAirport/status/1189190143288045568?s=20 UPS’ initial plans call for six weekly flights into Delhi. Multiple aircraft types will be utilized, including 747s, both the -400 and –8F variants, to connect Delhi […]
