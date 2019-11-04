UPS appoints new President for China ops 

UPS has appointed Michelle Ho as its new President of UPS China, succeeding Harld Peters. Stepping into the new position, Ho is tasked with spearheading UPS’ small package and strategic planning operations in China.

Prior to her appointment, Ho served as President for the South Asia District of UPS Asia Pacific, where she focused on growing UPS’ express operations across 28 emerging and mature markets in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. Ho has also held other executive-level positions at UPS and has 26 years of logistics experience.

“Michelle is no stranger to the China market, having previously served as Financial Controller for UPS China,” said Ross McCullough, President of UPS Asia Pacific. “In that role, she was instrumental in driving UPS’s transition to a wholly owned operation. I am certain that Michelle’s extensive experience and leadership will serve UPS well as she leads more than 6,000 employees to deliver the best-in-class logistics experience for customers inside and outside of China.”

