UPS expands express network in Russia

Yesterday, UPS announced the expansion of its express freight services – “UPS Worldwide Express Freight” and “UPS Worldwide Express Freight Midday” – in Russia.

With the expansion, UPS’ express services will now be available to customers located in nearly 2,300 postal codes in the metropolitan areas of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Nizhniy Novogorod. With this development, UPS said its customers will now have enhanced access to UPS’ logistics network for urgent and heavy shipments.

The expansion comes on the heels of UPS’ recent efforts to grow its air fleet, which has boosted air volumes over the first quarter of 2019, as reported by our sister site, Cargo Facts. UPS also signed an agreement as a dry lease customer of Air Transport Services Group to accommodate this growth.

