UPS expands international time-definite and urgent shipment delivery footprint

UPS has expanded the delivery footprint of its UPS Worldwide Express, UPS Express Plus and UPS Worldwide Express Freight time-definite and urgent shipment services across 40 countries. The move is intended to support guaranteed time and day-definite delivery for customers’ cross-border shipments to international markets.

For its UPS Worldwide Express and UPS Express Plus, UPS has added over 3,200 postal codes across 40 countries to its network, according to a press release. Beyond postal code additions to its network from Europe, Asia, the Americas and Indian sub-continent, UPS has now extended its express delivery network to reach five new countries in Africa and the Middle East – Algeria, Namibia, Reunion Island, Nigeria and Qatar.

Meanwhile, UPS Worldwide Express Freight has also expanded its services for customers with urgent freight needs with time-definite delivery requirements of international palletized shipments to nearly 8,000 new postal codes across 11 countries, including Russia, Nigeria and Vietnam. With these additions, UPS customers can now send shipments to over 76 countries and territories and receive packages from over 82 countries and territories.

