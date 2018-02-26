UPS files lawsuit against European Commission for TNT Express decision

While the FedEx merger with TNT Express appears to be going smoothly, the waters are still churning in regard to the previous attempt by an integrator to purchase the European trucking operation. US-based company UPS filed a lawsuit with the European Union’s General Court, seeking compensation for the European Commission’s 2013 decision to prevent UPS from taking over TNT. UPS is asking for €1.7 billion (US$2.15 billion), plus interest and tax, as “compensation for the losses suffered as a result of the acquisition being unfairly prohibited by the European Commission.”

To see much more on this story, please see David Harris’ piece in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

Like This Post

Bookmark