UPS Flight Forward seeks FAA drone ops exemption

Under its partnership with California-based drone technology firm Matternet, UPS’ technology subsidiary UPS Flight Forward (UPS FF) is seeking exemptions from the Federal Aviation Administration in support of its Air Operating Certificate, according to a filing with the FAA.

UPS FF is also seeking exemption from the:

Special Authority for Certain Unmanned Systems (49 USC) section 44807

Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) Title 14 parts 91 and 135

Amazon Prime Air sought similar exemptions from the FAA earlier this month for its own drone delivery program, as covered on our sister publication, Cargo Facts.

According to the filing posted today, Matternet has developed required manuals and checklists for the USC 49 exemption. UPS FF also said granting the exemptions will be in the interest of “life-saving service” to the WakeMed hospital participating in its partnership with Matternet, making the exemption fall under the public interest.

