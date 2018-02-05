UPS launches longest-ever scheduled flight from Louisville to Dubai, using 747-8F [VIDEO]

At approximately 12,400 kilometers, UPS’ new Louisville-Dubai route is the longest regularly-scheduled flight UPS has ever operated, thanks to its fleet of new long-range 747-8 freighters. The daily nonstop flight, from UPS’ global air hub in Louisville, U.S., to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will cut time-in-transit from North and South America to key destinations in the Middle East by a full business day.

“The UAE trades with all 50 U.S. states and has grown to become the U.S.’s largest export destination in the Middle East. Dubai’s importance as a global trade hub increases every day – and we’re now getting there a day faster from North and South America, with our small-package express carrier and cargo offerings,” said Jim Barber, president of UPS International.

The new flight is currently operating on a weekly basis and will become a daily flight on Feb. 27, operating Tuesday through Saturday.

Above: UPS’ 747-8F unloading in Dubai’s DXB Airport last night.

The new flight is part of plans to expand UPS’ presence in Dubai, the headquarters of UPS’s Indian Subcontinent Middle East & Africa (ISMEA) region, by establishing capacity, technology and staff capabilities to serve customers shipping to – and through – Dubai.

“Our customers are demanding more capacity, and we’re providing it with this nonstop connection to Dubai,” said UPS Airlines President, Brendan Canavan. “UPS has made a strategic investment in 747-8 jumbo jets, the largest aircraft we have ever flown, to offer sustainable lift on long-range international routes like this.”

While UPS couldn’t specify the nature of rising demand for North America-Middle East airfreight, market shifts underway in the latter region point to growing demand for time-sensitive deliveries. Amazon.com’s recently acquired Souq.com “Amazon Global Store” offers customers in the UAE the ability to shop for over one million products from Amazon.com in the United States. Souq.com offers two delivery options for Amazon Global Store: priority (two to five business days) and expedited (six to ten business days).

While one can assume most e-commerce items would be forward stocked closer to markets, UPS’ recently launched route offers more options.

