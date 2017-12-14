UPS returns to normal deliveries after cyber week delays

UPS said yesterday that it has returned to normal delivery time-in-transit after a cyber week surge exceeded expectations, causing delays across its U.S. network. UPS expects to deliver about 750 million packages this holiday season – about 40 million more than the 712 million packages the Atlanta-based integrator delivered during the 2016 holiday season.

Black Friday and Cyber Week sales in the U.S. were record-breaking, with UPS delivering “more than originally forecast as a result of such strong e-commerce demand.” The company said that its customers could, “be confident UPS is taking the necessary steps to ensure the network operates with its customary dependable performance throughout the remainder of the holiday season.”

According to The Washington Post, citing ShipMatrix, only 89 percent of UPS Express packages were delivered on time between November 27 and December 2. FedEx did a better job managing the surge, delivering 99 percent of its packages on-time during the same period.

UPS says that it could nearly double the normal average daily volume of packages and documents this holiday season.

With their infrastructure operating at the limits of capacity, delivery companies are staking out delivery deadlines early, with the United States Postal Service (USPS) warning that Retail Ground shipments placed after today, Dec. 14, will not be delivered in time for the holidays.

Other delivery deadlines, posted below, are just around the corner:

FedEx

Dec. 15: Ground

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day

Dec. 21: Overnight shipping deadline

USPS

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments

Dec. 19: First Class

Dec. 20: Priority Mail

Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express

UPS

Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 21: Next Day Air

Like This Post

Bookmark