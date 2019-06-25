UPS to launch ‘Women Exporters Program’

UPS announced the launch of its “Women Exporters Program” workshops for U.S. businesses at the U.S. Women’s Business Enterprise National Council National Conference and Business Fair beginning today. The program will provide training to women-owned small and medium size businesses, with the intent of strengthening their access to global marketplaces.

UPS’ program will include workshops for women on:

Insights and training on export strategies;

Tools and resources to enter new markets;

Insights on how to build an export-friendly digital presence; and

Guidance on package flow and preparing an export shipment.

Additionally, UPS experts will support workshop attendees’ confidence and competence with logistics by providing information on targeting, research, documentation and shipping processes.

The U.S. launch is part of a larger global program, which UPS began last month when it hosted workshops in Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey and Vietnam. Upon completion of this U.S. launch, UPS will prepare for its expansion of the program to the United Ara Emirates in September of this year, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the “SheTrades” initiative.

UPS also recently announced a collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to promote women’s economic empowerment through supporting women’s ability to export products.

2

- Readers Like This Post