US Customs finally tackles cross border e-commerce

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, has woken up to the same issue that many in the air freight and express industry woke up to several years ago: e-commerce has gone cross-border. That is, instead of imports to the US consisting mostly of big shipments brought in by big companies, there is an increasing volume small shipments – all the way down to single packages – being brought in by individuals.

In CBP’s own words, “E-Commerce shipments pose the same health, safety, and economic security risks as containerized shipments, but the volume is higher and growing.”

Over at our sister-publication, Cargo Facts, David Harris covers how the agency plans to respond to this new breed of cargo, and what that means for the air freight industry.

