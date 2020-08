The first half of this year was an unusual one for freight forwarders as the focus for many continues to be on the COVID-19 pandemic. Timing for pandemic-related items was critical and resulted in a major shift favoring air cargo. However, available space on airplanes was severely limited as many passenger airlines were grounded. Forwarders […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe