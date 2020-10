Effective today, Tim Robertson is succeeding Bill Meahl as the new CEO of DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) Americas, the company said in a press release. Robertson will report to Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Fowarding, Freight. In his new role, Robertson will oversee DGF’s operations across 16 countries in the Americas, which includes more […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe