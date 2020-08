Zurich-based ground handler Swissport International AG announced its ground handling and cargo volumes were down by 88% and 24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, leading to a sharp drop in revenue of 70% to 235.5 million euros ($277.8 million). However, the handler also managed to secure 300 million euros of interim liquidity from […]

