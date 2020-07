U.S.-based freight forwarder C. H. Robinson saw air cargo revenues more than double year over year during the second quarter of 2020, even as the company’s overall revenues declined. According to the company’s second-quarter report for the three month period ending June 30, air cargo net revenues saw a 100.5% YoY increase, from $26.1 million […]

