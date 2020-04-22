CEVA Logistics to manage GM’s ventilator supply chain

U.S. vehicle manufacturer General Motors, which is producing ventilators under contract to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the government’s effort to support coronavirus care, has selected CEVA Logistics to manage the entire supply chain for its ventilator production. CEVA will handle supplier and order management, transportation and customs brokerage […]

