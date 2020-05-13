Dachser charters China-LAX cargo flights

Germany-based logistics company Dachser announced the addition of dedicated charter flights for cargo shipments from Shanghai and Hong Kong to Los Angeles (LAX). The flights, operated by American Airlines using passenger 777s, will provide cargo capacity on routes that have seen airfreight rates rise to historically high levels with strong demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other goods. These charter flights are moving PPE […]

