GEODIS organizes emergency PPE shipments into France

The French government has commissioned French logistics company GEODIS to facilitate emergency shipments of medical masks into France, prompting the 3PL to charter two AN-124 aircraft for sixteen charter flights in the upcoming weeks. The first flight, using a Volga-Dnepr AN-124, arrived at Paris-Vatry Airport (XCR) today after departing from China’s Shenzhen Airport (SZX) carrying 8.5 million masks, according to a GEODIS statement. […]

