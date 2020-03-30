Search

GEODIS organizes emergency PPE shipments into France

Caryn Livingston

The French government has commissioned French logistics company GEODIS to facilitate emergency shipments of medical masks into France, prompting the 3PL to charter two AN-124 aircraft for sixteen charter flights in the upcoming weeks.  The first flight, using a Volga-Dnepr AN-124, arrived at Paris-Vatry Airport (XCR) today after departing from China’s Shenzhen Airport (SZX) carrying 8.5 million masks, according to a GEODIS statement. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020