DHL Global Forwarding (DGF), the forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has partnered with some of its customers in the health care sector to prioritize movements of more than 100 tonnes per week of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals throughout the United States. In today’s statement, the company said it is continuously adapting its operations […]

