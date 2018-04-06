Van de Weg rejoins Volga-Dnepr Group saying he ‘missed the action’

Today, Robert van de Weg has returned to Russian airline conglomerate Volga-Dnepr Group to fulfill the role of vice president of sales and marketing, where he will oversee the development of AirBridge Cargo, Volga-Dnepr Airlines and Atran Airlines’ positioning within the cargo market.

Van de Weg worked at the company for about three years, leaving in early 2017 to pursue “personal interests.” This morning, the company announced he return to work in Volga-Dnepr’s London offices, taking on the same role he had before he left less than a year ago.

“My decision to rejoin the group stems from us both taking a well-considered and balanced view of what we want to achieve,” van de Weg said. “I have missed the action that comes from being part of a growing and ambitious group of cargo airlines on a day-to-day basis and look forward to engaging fully in the sales and marketing activities of the group.”

