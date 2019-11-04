Latest News

Varying regional approaches to drone development, adoption and regulations

Chelsea Toczauer

Cathy Roberson, Cargo Facts Consulting senior consultant and Air Cargo World columnist

As the saga of developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry goods and shipments continues, some regions are emerging as forerunners in the development, adoption and regulation of drones. While drone development is still in its early stages, the disruptive technology presents stakeholders in air cargo an opportunity to fill gaps in supply chains and access new markets.  

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we sit down with Cathy Roberson, Cargo Facts Consulting senior consultant and Air Cargo World columnist, to discuss trends and challenges in the application of drones across logistics chains, as well as the position various countries are taking on drone development.  

Listen to the full podcast with Roberson here:  

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

