Varying regional approaches to drone development, adoption and regulations

As the saga of developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry goods and shipments continues, some regions are emerging as forerunners in the development, adoption and regulation of drones. While drone development is still in its early stages, the disruptive technology presents stakeholders in air cargo an opportunity to fill gaps in supply chains and access new markets.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we sit down with Cathy Roberson, Cargo Facts Consulting senior consultant and Air Cargo World columnist, to discuss trends and challenges in the application of drones across logistics chains, as well as the position various countries are taking on drone development.

Listen to the full podcast with Roberson here:



