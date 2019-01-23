Vienna implements Nallian cloud platform

Vienna International Airport (VIE) has moved forward as the next European airport to form a partnership with Belgium-based IT firm Nallian, and is adopting Nallian’s cloud platform to allow stakeholders at the airport to operate in an integrated way through data-sharing.

VIE will initially utilize the system’s vehicle database and statistics applications to improve security and congestion challenges by analyzing trucking movements and cargo flows. In the future, VIE plans to add the slot-booking application to the Vienna CargoCloud.

For more in-depth analysis, read the full story on our new Royal Media publication, Air Cargo Airports:

