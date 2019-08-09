Vienna’s cargo-partner to open new iLogistics Center in Slovenia

Vienna-based logistics provider cargo-partner announced the completion of its new iLogistics Center near Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia, earlier this week.

The company’s iLogistics Center consists of 25,000 square meters of warehouse space and 4,000 square meters of office space and will serve cargo-partner’s clients in Slovenia and other Central and Southeast European countries.

The warehouse has 44 truck loading docks and a storage capacity of over 20,000 pallet slots. Additionally, the complex maintains a 6,000 square meter small parts store and 5,000 square meters of cross-dock and block storage areas. cargo-partner said the center offers customers short– and long-term storage in addition to a variety of its services, including picking and packing, labeling, cross-docking, consolidation, multi-channel distribution, e-fulfillment and other contract logistics services.

Following completion of the facility, operations at the complex began at the start of August with the center set to officially open in September 2019.

Operations from its other offices and warehouses in Ljubljana, including its head Slovenian office, will be relocated to the new facility over the month of August.

The new center expands cargo-partner’s already-growing network of locations, including the company’s new locations near Budapest international Airport (BUD) and Vienna International Airport (VIE).

Like This Post