Virgin Atlantic begins flying to Tel Aviv

Virgin Atlantic Cargo is now offering up to 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on daily flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Tel Aviv (TLV). The new service began on Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic said in a press release.

As the carrier announced earlier this year, Israel-based air cargo sales agent WTA Aviation will be responsible for selling the daily cargo capacity aboard Virgin’s A330-300 aircraft. Ground services provider Swissport is handling cargo for the carrier at TLV.

In addition to enabling increased trade between London and Tel Aviv, Virgin Atlantic Cargo Managing Director Dominic Kennedy said the carrier has been “extremely encouraged by the level of interest and bookings for both our direct services between London and Tel Aviv and the U.S. connections we now offer over our London hub.”

Other new Virgin Atlantic cargo routes are scheduled to open over the next few months, including daily LHR-Mumbai (BOM) service beginning in October, and daily LHR-Sao Paulo (GRU) service – Virgin Atlantic’s first South America operation – scheduled to launch in early 2020.

