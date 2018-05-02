  • twitter
Virgin Atlantic Cargo gains pharma authorization at Heathrow

Dominic Kennedy, Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo, at the airline's Pharma Zone. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo

Virgin Atlantic Cargo received a wholesale distribution authorization (WDA) from the United Kingdom’s government for the carrier’s global headquarters operations and its new “Pharma Zone” at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR). The WDA designation was developed by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), alongside the European regulator for medicines, the European Medicines Agency […]

