Virgin Atlantic Cargo received a wholesale distribution authorization (WDA) from the United Kingdom’s government for the carrier’s global headquarters operations and its new “Pharma Zone” at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR). The WDA designation was developed by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), alongside the European regulator for medicines, the European Medicines Agency […]
Virgin Atlantic Cargo gains pharma authorization at Heathrow
- Caryn Livingston
- May 2, 2018
- Freight Trends, Logisitics, News, Pharmaceuticals, Subscriber Only Content
- Comments Off