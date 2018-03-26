  • twitter
Virgin Atlantic Cargo introduces weekly service from Belfast to Orlando

Virgin Atlantic Cargo is now offering a weekly flight from Belfast to Orlando – departing from Northern Ireland every Monday – and will add another flight on Friday beginning in June.

This new service, using a 747 aircraft, adds to the growing list of services the carrier currently offers, which consists of 17 flights a week from Gatwick and Manchester in the U.K., and a twice-weekly Glasgow to Orlando flight.

An account manager for the carrier within the U.K. region, Lisa Forshaw, said, “The start of our new Belfast-Orlando service is a great opportunity for Virgin Atlantic to offer a consistent flying schedule from the city to the USA and beyond.”

The airline already serves 11 U.S. cities – Atlanta, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (JFK), Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

