Virgin Atlantic Cargo plans new UK-Delhi service for October launch

Virgin Atlantic Cargo will launch a new route between Manchester (MAN) and Delhi (DEL) using A330-200 aircraft, with service beginning Oct. 26, the carrier said Tuesday. Virgin Atlantic will operate three weekly flights on the new route, to depart every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The MAN-DEL route supports the carrier’s existing U.K.-India service between London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Mumbai (BOM). Virgin Atlantic is also launching another and the service, scheduled to commence March 29, for twice-daily flights between DEL and LHR.

“India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and the U.K. is one of its biggest and fastest-growing trading partners for products such as technology and automotive components, pharmaceuticals and fresh produce as well as other general cargoes,” said Dominic Kennedy, managing director for Virgin Atlantic Cargo.

The MAN-DEL service also offers connections to India for Virgin Atlantic Cargo customers in the U.S. The carrier currently operates from New York (JFK), Atlanta (ATL) and Orlando (MCO) to MAN, and will relaunch its seasonal routes from Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX) in March and May, respectively.

