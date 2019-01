Virgin Atlantic, Delta Cargo to move into dnata City East at LHR

Today, U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic Cargo and Atlanta-based Delta Cargo announced that both of the carriers, as part of their joint venture, will move into a new cargo facility housed within the dnata City East building at London Heathrow (LHR). The move into the facility, which will include modern technology and double the carriers’ space for cargo operations at the airport, is scheduled for the second half of 2019.

