Virgin Atlantic, Delta to expand UK-US services in 2020

Today, Virgin Atlantic Cargo and Delta Cargo jointly announced plans to expand their networks between the United Kingdom and the United States.

As part of the expansion, the carriers will increase trans-Atlantic flights between Gatwick (LGW), Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) to destinations in the U.S. beginning next year.

Delta will join Virgin Atlantic at LGW where the carriers will offer nonstop flights to John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Boston (BOS) airports from May 21 and May 22, 2020, respectively. The carriers will provide daily service between LGW and JFK but have not yet provided details regarding the schedule for flights between LGW and BOS.

Beginning March 29, 2020, Delta and Virgin Atlantic will increase capacity between JFK and LHR. Delta will increase its services between the airports to three daily frequencies, while Virgin Atlantic will operate five. These frequencies will include a Delta-operated daytime slot between JFK and LHR for the first time, according to the carriers. Virgin Atlantic’s LHR-JFK flights will also be the first route serviced by the carrier’s new A350 aircraft, the carrier said.

“Our new services from Heathrow will also be supported by the opening later this year of our new joint cargo terminal, which will ultimately double our cargo handling capacity at the airport and ensure we continue to meet our customers’ service expectations,” said Shawn Cole, Delta’s vice president, cargo.

Virgin Atlantic will also increase flights to U.S. west coast destinations from LHR, including Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX). The carrier will increase its LHR-SEA frequencies from seven to 11 per week, and LHR-LAX flights from 14 to 17 flights per week. Details on when these increased frequencies will begin are yet to be disclosed. However, Virgin Atlantic said it will offer up to three services per day during summer between LHR and LAX, which will be the second route serviced by its A350 aircraft next year.

Lastly, Delta will take over Virgin Atlantic’s current operation at MAN with a new summer service to BOS beginning May 21, 2020. Flights of this service will increase from three weekly to once daily. The combined operations Delta and Virgin Atlantic will provide six daily flights from MAN to six U.S. cities, including Atlanta (ATL), BOS, JFK, Las Vegas (LAS), LAX, and Orlando (MCO), beginning next summer.

Like This Post