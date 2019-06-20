Volga-Dnepr Group, Liege Airport extend strategic cooperation

Today, Volga-Dnepr Group and Liège Airport (LGG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) expanding their strategic cooperation at the airport. The agreement, also supported by the Walloon Government in Belgium, extends the original agreement between the two stakeholders in support of LGG’s development as a hub for cargo through enhanced freighter capacity.

The new agreement extends an MOU between LGG, Volga-Dnepr Group and its affiliate CargoLogicAir that the companies signed last summer to develop a regional cargo hub at LGG. Under the agreement LGG will continue to serve the ground and cargo handling operations of the 30 weekly cargo flights operated by Volga-Dnepr Group and its affiliate carriers, with a special focus e-commerce and express shipments.

Volga-Dnepr and LGG also plan to jointly develop maintenance facilities on airport property, including a maintenance hangar for which LGG will soon draft a proposal of location options. Volga-Dnepr Group’s development at LGG will likely be further bolstered by the efforts of Volga-Dnepr’s affiliate, AirBridgeCargo, which recently established a partnership with WFS and will likely enter its new facilities at LGG into operation by the end of the year.

For Volga-Dnepr, the move expands the cmpany’s presence in the region, as the group also recently signed an MOU with Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ).

